New head coach of Sevilla FC, Pablo Machin (R), poses with the President of Sevilla, Jose Castro (L), during his presentation at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

New head coach of Sevilla FC, Pablo Machin (C), poses with the President of Sevilla, Jose Castro (L), and sports director, Joaquin Caparros, during Machin's presentation at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla's new coach Machin hopes to make historic run in 2018-2019

Pablo Machin said on Wednesday, during his presentation as the new coach of Sevilla, that he wants to make history with the Spanish soccer club.

Machin's presentation was attended by Sevilla president Jose Castro and soccer director Joaquin Caparros.