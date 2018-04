Vincenzo Montella (L), the new head coach of Sevilla FC, and the club's President Jose Castro (R) at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, Seville, southern Spain, Dec 30, 2017. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

The president of Sevilla FC spoke Tuesday prior to traveling to Munich where his team will face Bayern in an attempt to turn around its uphill 1-2 first leg result in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Traveling alongside him and the team from the Andalusian capital, some 3,000 unconditional supporters were preparing to fly out from Seville's San Pablo airport off to Germany.