Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria, 25, told EFE in an interview on May 21, 2018, that he would like "all bad seasons to be like" the one that just ended. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria, 25, told EFE in an interview on May 21, 2018, that he would like "all bad seasons to be like" the one that just ended. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria said that he would like for "all bad seasons to be like" the one that just ended, which saw the team reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final.

In an interview with EFE, the 25-year-old Soria gave a summary of the season, saying that the team's ups and downs were due to "playing in several competitions" and "changing the coach twice," referring to the firings of Eduardo Berizzo and Vincenzo Montella.