Sevilla's head coach Vincenzo Montella reacts during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spanish top-flight club Sevilla on Saturday sacked its Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella following a string of poor results.

In nine matches since Mar. 13, the Andalusian La Liga team has failed to win a single one and was currently sat in seventh place in the table.