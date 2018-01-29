Miguel Layun of Mexico and Thomas Meunier (R) of Belgium fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Mexico at King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Porto defender Miguel Layun is to join Sevilla on loan with a purchase option once he passes a medical examination, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The Mexican was due to undergo a medical here Tuesday before joining the Sevilla squad.