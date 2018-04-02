Vincenzo Montella (C), chats with his side during a training session ahead of a BayernMunich in the quarter final of the Champions League, Seville, Spain on Apr 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raúl Caro

Sevilla FC got a run out on the training ground Monday under the intense glare of gathered media outlets amid an air of anticipation on the day before the Spanish club takes on German giants Bayern Munich at home in the first leg quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.

Around 20 different TV stations gathered at Sevilla training ground to catch a glimpse of Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella preparing his side in the few minutes the session was opened to the media, according to a club statement.