Sevilla's FC Argentine player Franco Vazquez 'El Mudo' (L) celebrates with teammate Pablo Sarabia (R) after scoring the team's third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Levante UD at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla's FC player Pablo Sarabia scores the team's fourth goal during the La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Levante UD at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla's FC French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (L) scores the team's first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Levante UD at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla FC on Saturday claimed a 5-0 rout of visiting Levante in a La Liga matchday 21 event held at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Sevilla had to wait until after the break to find the visitors' net, earning its first win in the top Spanish league in the last five matches. Sevilla's previous win in La Liga dates back to Dec. 16, against Girona (2-0).