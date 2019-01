Sevilla’s Manuel Agudo Duran, best known as Nolito, during the UEFA Europa League match against SK Sigma Olomouc of the Czech Republic at the Andruv Stadion in Olomouc, Czech Republic, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS KABON

Sevilla and Spain winger Manuel Agudo Duran, best known as Nolito, is to be sidelined for three months due to a broken shin bone, his club said on Saturday.

Nolito sustained the injury during the team's training session held at Bilbao earlier in the day, as Sevilla prepared for its La Liga away clash against Athletic on Sunday.