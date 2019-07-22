Sevilla on Sunday beat Liverpool 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match held in the United States city of Boston thanks to a last-minute goal by 20-year-old Alejandro Pozo, despite the Spanish team having only 10 players for the last stretch of the game.
Liverpool was more coordinated during the opening stages, putting consistent pressure on Sevilla’s defense. Sevilla faced difficulties in their attack, though coach Julen Lopetegui's 4-3-3 formation – sometimes switching to a 4-1-4-1 to defend – slowly led the team to garner possession and pose some danger in front of the English goal.