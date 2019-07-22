Liverpool FC Divok Origi (L) and Sevilla FC Manuel Agudo Duran (R) battle for the ball during the first half of their friendly match held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Liverpool FC Bobby Duncan walks on the pitch as water is applied before the start of their friendly match against Sevilla FC held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, July 21, 2019. Temperatures reached 96F (35.6C) during the match. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Sevilla FC Mathieu Corcha Sebastien (L) collides with Liverpool FC Rhian Brewster (R) during the second half of their friendly match held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Sevilla FC Ever Mazimilano Benega Hernadez (R) elbows Liverpool FC Harry Wilson (L) in the face as they battle for the ball during the first half of their friendly match held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Sevilla FC Alejandro Pozo celebrates his goal against Liverpool FC during the second half of their friendly match held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Sevilla on Sunday beat Liverpool 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match held in the United States city of Boston thanks to a last-minute goal by 20-year-old Alejandro Pozo, despite the Spanish team having only 10 players for the last stretch of the game.

Liverpool was more coordinated during the opening stages, putting consistent pressure on Sevilla’s defense. Sevilla faced difficulties in their attack, though coach Julen Lopetegui's 4-3-3 formation – sometimes switching to a 4-1-4-1 to defend – slowly led the team to garner possession and pose some danger in front of the English goal.