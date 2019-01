Angel Haro, the president of Real Betis Balompie SAD, during a press conference in the RFEF’s headquarter in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Alfredo Olivares, the competition committee chief of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), during a press conference in the RFEF’s headquarter in Madrid, Spain, Jan 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced Monday that the Benito Villamarin stadium in the southern city of Seville would host this season's Copa del Rey final.

During Monday's meeting at the federation's headquarters in Madrid, RFEF's board of directors consensually voted in favor of Seville's bid to host the 2018-2019 Copa del Rey final on May 25, while Valencia lost out as the only other competing location.