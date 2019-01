Shane Lowry of Ireland with the trophy after winning the 2019 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Shane Lowry of Ireland (L) with the trophy after winning the 2019 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Shane Lowry of Ireland takes his second shot on the fairway of the 3rd hole, at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Ireland's Shane Lowry on Saturday claimed the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship trophy, a European Tour event, staying atop the standings from start to finish with a total of 18 shots under par.

The Irishman finished the fourth round with one shot under par, after posting five birdies and four bogeys, out of a total of 18 holes.