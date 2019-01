Wu Lei (L) of China in action against Mika Chunuonsee (R) of Thailand during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 match between China and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG Monday confirmed that their star striker Wu Lei is joining La Liga club Espanyol.

The Chinese club posted on its account on WeChat - the most popular social network in China - a picture of Wu wearing a Espanyol jersey, and a message bidding farewell to Chinese Super League competition's highest ever scorer.