Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Sam Querrey of the US during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018 EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov defeated world No. 14 Sam Querrey 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday claim a berth in the round of 6 at the Miami Open.

It is just the second time the 18-year-old has reached the final 16 at an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.