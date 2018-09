Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their second round match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his second round match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their second round match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov on Thursday overcame a late resistance by Italy's Matteo Berrettini and then eased for a 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-0 in the St.Petersburg Open's round of 16.

Shapovalov, the seventh seed, needed nearly two hours to prevail over Berrettini, the 62nd-ranked in the world, earning a place in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg, one of the ATP World Tour 250 series tournaments, held on indoor hard courts.