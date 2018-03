Viktor Troicki of Serbia reacts against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov blew a huge third-set lead but recovered just in time to eke out a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6) victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki Thursday afternoon to reach the second round of the Miami Open.

In a match-up pitting one of tennis' brightest and most exciting prospects against a 32-year-old ATP World Tour veteran, Shapovalov took an early 4-2 lead with a break in the sixth game and then wrapped up the first set with a forehand winner on the line.