Sorana Cirstea of Romania hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epa06985891 Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts to defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Maria Sharapova beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to move on to the third round of the US Open.

Playing on the central Arthur Ashe court, the Russian 22nd seed defeated Cirstea in straight sets, despite not playing her best or most consistent tennis.