Donna Vekic of Croatia plays Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Maria Sharapova of Russia plays Donna Vekic of Croatia during their women'Äôs second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Russia's Maria Sharapova on Thursday defeated Donna Vekic of Croatia 7-5, 6-4, to book a place in the third round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the year, held on clay court.

In their first career match, Sharapova, a former world No. 1, needed nearly two hours, one hour and 57 minutes to be exact, to reach the third round, where she takes on the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, the sixth seed, who ousted her countrywoman Lucie Safarova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.