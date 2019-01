Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their round three women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their round three women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their round three women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their round three women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA/MAST IRHAM