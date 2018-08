Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Patty Schnyder of Switzerland on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Maria Sharapova of Russia gestures to the crowd after defeating Patty Schnyder from Switzerland in 2 sets during the US Open Tennis Championships at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Russia’s Maria Sharapova defeated Switzerland’s Patty Schnyder 6-2, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday to move on to the US Open second round at Flushing Meadows.

Sharapova, making her 12th appearance at the US Open, was sluggish but still had enough to overcome the Swiss veteran in an hour and 50 minutes of play.