Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovenia during their WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Cati Cladera

Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA