Maria Sharapova defeated Viktoria Kuzmovaof Slovakia on Tuesday in the 2019 Mallorca Open first round.
It was the Russian player's first appearance in four months after a shoulder injury.
Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovenia during their WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Cati Cladera
Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her WTA Mallorca Open round 32 match against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia at the Santa Ponsa's Club in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
