Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts as she plays Maria Sharapova of Russia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York, USA, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- Russia’s Maria Sharapova produced her best performance at the US Open so far this year as she defeated the 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets on Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

The 22nd seed, who won the US Open in 2006, made light work of Ostapenko, taking just an hour and 22 minutes to defeat the Latvian 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.