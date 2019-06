Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova attends a training session prior to the Mallorca Open WTA tennis tournament in Calvia, Spain, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CATI CLADERA

Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova on Sunday hoped to live up to fan expectations at the 2019 Mallorca Open, following right-shoulder surgery she underwent in February.

In a press conference, the 32-year-old Russian praised Spanish star Rafael Nadal's ability to recover from his knee injury and lift his record-extending 12th French Open title last week.