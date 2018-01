Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia during round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates her win against Donna Vekic of Croatia in round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates her win against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in round two on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former world No. 1s and former Australian Open champions Maria Sharapova of Russia and Angelique Kerber of Germany on Thursday eased past Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova and Croatia's Donna Vekic respectively to set up an intriguing match up in the third round of the Australian Open.

The 2008 champion Sharapova defeated Sevastova, who has never got past the 4th round in Melbourne, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).