Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia hits a shot to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their first-round match at Wimbledon on 03 July 2018 in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a shot to Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during their first-round match at Wimbledon 03 July 2018 in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russia's Maria Sharapova returns a shot to Vitalia Diatchenko during their first-round match at Wimbledon on 03 July 2018 in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russia's Maria Sharapova was upset 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 Tuesday in the first round of Wimbledon by 132nd-ranked countrywoman Vitalia Diatchenko.

The 24th-seeded Sharapova, who was playing Wimbledon for the first time since returning to the WTA Tour last year after serving a 15-month doping suspension, won the first set in part due to her opponent's six double faults.