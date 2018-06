Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic plays Maria Sharapova of Russia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Russia's Maria Sharapova on Saturday thrashed the Czech Republic's Karoline Pliskova 6-2, 6-1, earning a place in the French Open round of 16.

World No. 30 Sharapova needed just 59 minutes to prevail in the clash between former world No. 1s, claiming her second carrer victory in as many matches over Pliskova, currently ranked No. 6.