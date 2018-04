Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a forehand during her first-round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at the Australian Open on Jan. 16, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/Dean Lewins

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova said Wednesday that she planned to play in the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England, to prepare for the grass courts of Wimbledon.

"I'm excited to return to play the Nature Valley Classic. I feel like the fans in Birmingham and I go back a long way and I've got a lot of good memories of playing there," Sharapova said.