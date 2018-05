Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their second round match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE /MARISCAL

Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their second round match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova on Monday defeated a second Romanian opponent at the Madrid Open, advancing to the round of 16 after knocking out Irina Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-1.

The 2014 Madrid champion needed one hour and 34 minutes to earn her fourth win against Begu in as many career matches.