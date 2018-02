Gold medal winner Shaun White of the USA celebrates with the US flag after the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

(L-R) Silver medal winner Hirano Ayumu of Japan, gold medal winner Shaun White of the USA and bronze medal winner Scotty James of Australia celebrate at the end of the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Shaun White of the USA in action during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

US snowboarder Shaun White won his career third Olympic gold medal in the men's halfpipe at the PyeongChang Games Wednesday, having won gold at 2006's Turin Games in Italy and 2010's Vancouver Games in Canada.

White, 31, said that the fourth place that he secured at the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014 was a mere accident and that he is in his best form currently.