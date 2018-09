(L-R) Silver medalist Ivan Felipe Silva Morales of Cuba, gold medalist Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain, bronze medalist Kenta Nagasawa of Japan and bronze medalist Axel Clerget of France pose during the award ceremony of the men's -90 kg category at the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain celebrates after winning the men's -90 kg category final bout against Ivan Felipe Silva Morales of Cuba (not pictured) at the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Spanish judoka Nikoloz Sherazadishvili on Monday won the men's -90 kg category, giving Spain its first-ever men's gold medal at the Judo World Championships.

In the final, Sherazadishvili prevailed over Cuba's Ivan Felipe Silva thanks to a spectacular ippon, the equivalent of a knockout in Judo, two minutes and 18 seconds into extra time.