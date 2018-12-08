Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA is on her way to win the women's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA is on her way to win the women's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland in action during the women's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Mikaela Shiffrin (C) of the USA celebrates on the podium after winning the women's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The United States' Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday became the first skier to win two women's Super G races in a row at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in five years, after her triumph in the Swiss resort town of St Moritz.

Having claimed her maiden Super-G win a week ago, Shiffrin, who had under her belt three World Cup titles, became the first to earn two consecutive Super G wins since her follow American Lindsey Vonn achieved that feat in 2013, bringing her tally to 47 race victories at the World Cup.