The United States' Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday became the first skier to win two women's Super G races in a row at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in five years, after her triumph in the Swiss resort town of St Moritz.
Having claimed her maiden Super-G win a week ago, Shiffrin, who had under her belt three World Cup titles, became the first to earn two consecutive Super G wins since her follow American Lindsey Vonn achieved that feat in 2013, bringing her tally to 47 race victories at the World Cup.