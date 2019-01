Wendy Holdener of Switzerland clears a gate during the first slalom run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup at Sljeme Mountain near Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia celebrates her second place finish in the slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup at Sljeme Mountain near Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US clears a gate during the first slalom run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup at Sljeme Mountain near Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday secured her sixth slalom win of the season, extending her overall dominance in the women's World Cup slalom.

This is Shiffrin's 37th slalom victory and her 52nd triumph in all disciplines, including nine this season.