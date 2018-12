(L-R) Second placed Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the US and third placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrate on the podium after the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Semmering, Austria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland clears a gate during the first run of the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Semmering, Austria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the US crosses the finish line during the second run of the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Semmering, Austria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US celebrates on the podium after the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Semmering, Austria, Dec. 29, 2018.EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US clears a gate during the first run of the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Semmering, Austria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday clinched the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race held in the Austrian town of Semmering, setting a record for the most wins in a calendar year at 15.

The 23-year-old prevailed over Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, second and third respectively, for her 51st Alpine Skiing World Cup event win, of which 36 were in Slalom races, a new record for the women's competition.