The USA's Mikaela Shiffrin secured her second career Olympic gold medal Thursday after winning the women's Giant Slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 22-year-old American started from second after trailing Italy's Manuela Moelgg, dominating in the second run with a 1:09.20 for a total score of 2:20.02.