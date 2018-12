Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA clears a gate during the Women's parallel slalom qualifying at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Winner Mikaela Shiffrin (R)of the USA in action against second placed Petra Vlhova (L) of Slovakia during the Women's parallel slalom Big final at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Winner Mikaela Shiffrin (C) of the USA, second placed Petra Vlhova (L) of Slovakia and third placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrate on the podium for the Women's parallel slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Sunday won the women's parallel slalom race held in the Swiss resort town of St Moritz as part of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Shiffrin had to recover from a slow start to earn her second win of the weekend, having claimed her second consecutive women's Super G race on Saturday.