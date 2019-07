Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki during the English premier league soccer match against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki celebrates towards supporters as he arrives on stage after a victory parade through the streets of Leicester by English Premier League Champions Leicester City, in Leicester, Britain, May 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JON SUPER

Japan forward Shinji Okazaki became Malaga CF’s first summer signing ahead of the upcoming season, the Spanish second-tier club announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old striker arrived in Malaga as a free agent, coming from Leicester City, where he won the Premier League crown in the 2015/2016 season.