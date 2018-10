Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp (R) concedes a goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Sinsheim, Germany, Oct .07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Hoffenheim players show their dejection after the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Sinsheim, Germany, Oct .07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Frankfurt players celebrate the 2-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Sinsheim, Germany, Oct .07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday overcame its numerical disadvantage and claimed a 2-1 away win over Hoffenheim, earning its second victory in a row, and the third overall, at the top of the German soccer league.

Hoffenheim was the dominating side during the most of the game held at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga's Matchday 7, however it was stymied in its efforts to get past visitors' defense.