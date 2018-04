Vasco da Gama fans clash with police during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazilian club Vasco da Gama and Argentina's Racing at Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Racing's players acknowledge their fans after a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Racing at Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Lautaro Martinez (R) of Racing scores against Vasco da Gama goalkeeper Martin Silva (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Racing at Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Rildo (L) of Vasco da Gama vies for the ball with Racing goalkeeper Juan Musso (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Vasco da Gama and Racing at the Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazilian club Vasco da Gama scored late in the second half for a 1-1 draw here against Argentina's Racing despite playing the final half hour of that Copa Libertadores Group E match with just 10 men.

The visitors injected some life into a sluggish game in the 31st minute when forward Lautaro Martinez finished off a textbook counter-attack play to put his side ahead 1-0 Thursday night at Sao Januario Stadium.