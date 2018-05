Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale (r) agonizes over a missed opportunity during his team's May 6, 2018, road matchup against Barcelona at Camp Nou. EFE-EPA/Alejandro García.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (r) fights for the ball with Barcelona forward Luis Suarez during their teams' May 6, 2018, matchup in Barcelona at Camp Nou. EFE-EPA/Alejandro García.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (r) and Leo Messi (l) celebrate their team's second goal during the matchup against Real Madrid in Barcelona on May 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Despite playing shorthanded for the entire second half, Barcelona thwarted Real Madrid's golden opportunity to take home a road victory and extended its unbeaten La Liga streak in an electrifying classic 2-2 soccer match on Sunday.

Tension reigned at Camp Nou among the 97,939 spectators in the last minutes of the first half with the red-carding of Sergi Roberto and what could have been - but wasn't - a similar fate for Madrid's Gareth Bale.