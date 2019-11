Carolina Marin of Spain in action during the Women's final match against An Se Young of South Korea at the Yonex Badminton French Open tournament in Paris, France, Oct.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-16, 21-11 in the first round of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship in India on Wednesday.

The three-time world champion is on her way back from a career-threatening ligament rupture in the right knee in January that had forced her out of the game for nine months.