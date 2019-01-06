Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points each to help Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-123 on Saturday.
Raptors and Bucks are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) drives on Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby of England (L) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) loses the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby of Britain (L) and Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (R) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon (L) drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward DJ Wilson (R) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points each to help Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-123 on Saturday.
Raptors and Bucks are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.