Santos Laguna manager Robert Dante Siboldi (C) reacts during the Liga MX Clausura tournament quarterfinals match against the Tigres UANL on May 3, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi, the manager of Liga MX club Veracruz, said Tuesday that he wanted to put the team's memories of bad seasons and payroll problems behind it and lift the squad's morale.

"I plan to take it step by step. There's a bad atmosphere, but there are also things that aren't true. What happened in the past doesn't affect me, it makes sense to find a starting point and put together a competitive team that will make fans proud," Siboldi told EFE.