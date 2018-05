File photo showing Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti (l) and Santos Laguna coach Robert Dante Siboldi (r) before the Clausura tournament quarterfinals at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna coach Dante Siboldi said his club will play their hearts out against champion Tigres on Sunday and will need patience to move up to the semifinals of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

"It will have to be the Clausura tournament, because there is nothing else," the 52-year-old Uruguayan coach said during a press conference on Saturday. "We either stay in the playoffs or start our vacation."