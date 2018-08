Real Betis defender Sidnei poses for photographers during his presentation as the club's newest signing in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA

Real Betis defender Sidnei (C) poses for photographers with deputy sporting director Lorenzo Serra Ferrer (L) and club president Angel Haro (R) during his presentation in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA

Brazilian defender Sidnei Rechel da Silva, known commonly as Sidnei, said on Tuesday, during his presentation as a new player of Real Betis, that he hopes to improve his skills at the La Liga side.

Sidnei, who joined Beticos from Deportivo de La Coruña for the next four seasons, said he worked out with the group for more than a week and feels good and wants to learn step by step from Spanish coach Quique Setien.