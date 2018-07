Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez reacts after he was injured in a play with Bayern Munich's Chris Richards (not shown) in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola (R) is congratulated by Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac after their teams met in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Bayern Munich midfielder Arjen Robben (R) tries to get past Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko in the second half in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva (C) celebrates his second half goal with teammates Lukas Nmecha (L) and Phil Foden (R) in their International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Silva at the double as City come back from 2 goals down against Bayern

Manchester City fought back from two goals down against German champions Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup friendly match on Saturday night in Miami.

With many of their first team players still recovering from their World Cup exploits, City fielded a young, inexperienced team, which also featured 60-million pound summer signing Riyad Mahrez.