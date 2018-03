David Silva (R) in action against Julian Draxler of Germany during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Spain in Duesseldorf, Germany, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Manchester City midfielder David Silva on Saturday morning left Spain's training camp at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, and is to miss the upcoming friendly against Argentina.

The national team's official Twitter account said Silva was released from his duties with La Roja for "personal reasons," without giving further information.