The manager of the Houston Rockets Daryl Morey (L) speaks as Dikembe Mutombo looks on during a press conference at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL VARELA

epa07672348 Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver poses for the photographers upon his arrival for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 24 June 2019 (issued 25 June 2019). The 2019 NBA Awards will be the 3rd annual awards show by the National Basketball Association (NBA). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey listens on as newly acquired point guard Jeremy Lin addresses the media during a news conference announcing his new contract and relationship with the Houston Rockets in Houston, Texas, USA, July 19, 2012. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver faces the dilemma of finding a balance between defending freedom of expression and trying to save business interests in China after a tweet by Houston Rockets' general manager in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to backlash in China.

After initially distancing the team from the controversy, the Houston Rockets maintained silence over the crisis while the team was in Japan Tuesday to play a pre-season game against the Toronto Raptors. EFE-EPA