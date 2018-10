Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) and Uruguayan defender Diego Godin (C) take part in a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann takes part in a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (C) takes part in a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone unveiled Saturday the full squad he called up to face Real Betis in La Liga, which included two players from the club's B team: defender Francisco Javier Montero and forward Borja Garces.

Various first team players were sidelined due to injury, including Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic in defense, and Diego Costa and Victor Machin, known as "Vitolo," in attack.