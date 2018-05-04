Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal FC at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 May 2018. Atletico won 2-1 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's assistant coach German Burgos reacts during the UEFA Europa League semi final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal FC at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone celebrated the pass to the Europa League final with his fans from a corner of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in one of the boxes on the south side, as he could not lead his team from the bench because of his expulsion in the first leg against Arsenal.

The Argentine coach said after his team won against Arsenal and qualified to the Europa League final that what he experienced in the box during Thursday's game "is the first page of the new Metropolitano Stadium."