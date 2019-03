Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Mar. 3, 2019.EPA-EFE FILE

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone was handed a 20,000-euro ($22,440) fine for his celebration during the 2-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, the UEFA announced Thursday.

Uruguay central defender Jose Gimenez had opened the scoring against the Italian team in the 78th minute, after which Simeone reacted by grapping his crotch, a celebration that prompted UEFA to open an inquiry.