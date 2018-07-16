Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against France in Kazan, Russia, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A number of high-profile coaches, including Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, are being mentioned by fans and sports writers as the best candidates to take the helm of the Argentine national soccer team, which had a disappointing performance at the World Cup, media reports said Monday.

Ricardo Gareca; Marcelo Gallardo, of River Plate; Mauricio Pochettino, of Tottenham; Jose Pekerman; and Jorge Almiron, of Atletico Nacional, are also on the wish lists of many fans.